Beginning Monday, the Vigo County Public Library will reopen its facilities in downtown Terre Haute and West Terre Haute.
Before the COVID-19 health emergency, VCPL facilities averaged more than 1,000 guests a day. So, library leadership said in an email, they cannot safely fling open our doors and return to past behaviors.
The library instead intends to it slowly and safely, and patrons will notice several changes.
For instance, the library has installed protective shields at service points and removed communal seating and activities.
Library staff are wearing masks and practicing social distancing, and visitors are asked to do the same. People who are not not feeling well are asked to stay home and wait to visit until they are symptom-free.
Curbside and delivery services will remain in place for those who desire more social distancing.
For now, hours of operation will be a little different.
Main library hours
• Public access hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
• Phone, text, chat, curbside pickup and delivery hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
West branch hours
• Public access, phone and curbside pickup hours will be noon to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays
