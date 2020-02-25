Vigo library presents the 2020 NEA Big Read

Every aspect of daily life is important in Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Our Town," the Vigo County Public Library’s selection for the 2020 NEA Big Read.
Vigo County Public Library was one of 78 organizations nationwide to be awarded the NEA Big Read Grant. With this grant, the Library purchased 3,000 copies of Our Town to be distributed throughout the community.
Beginning Sunday (March 1), free copies of the play will be available at the Library and at partner organizations.
As part of the Big Read, neighboring libraries and local organizations will host book discussions, film showings, and other programs. Arthur Feinsod, professor of theater and university honors at Indiana State, will present the 2020 NEA Big Read keynote address on on Friday, March 6.
The library will also celebrate the NEA Big Read with art exhibitions, community conversations, theater workshops, and an informative finale about addiction.
Please visit www.vigo.lib.in.us/bigread for more information.
NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. Other sponsors include Friends of the Vigo County Public Library and Altrusa of Terre Haute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.