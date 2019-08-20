The Vigo County Public Library will host two job events this week, one today and one Friday.
Polished and Ready will take place today (Wednesday, Aug. 21) from 3 to 6 p.m. and will help people prepare for job interviews later in the week. Professionals will be on hand to assist in creating or updating resumes, and haircuts and clothing will be provided to help participants create a professional look.
All of the services provided are free of charge, thanks to local businesses like Millie & Maude, Fantastic Sam’s, and Union Hospital. Women’s clothing will be provided on site, and menswear will be available at Classic Man; vouchers for free taxi rides to the Meadows Shopping Center will be available.
The second event, the Equal Opportunity Job Fair, will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday (Aug. 23) and is open for anyone seeking employment.
The job fair will include more than twelve different businesses offering job positions or placements. Many of these organizations will be providing on site, one-on-one interviews with the potential to be hired on the same day.
Both events are free. Learn more by calling the Library at 812-232-1113.
