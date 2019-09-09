Vigo County Public Library is collaborating with the Vigo County Clerk’s Office to host a mock election from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at the main library.
The event aims to better prepare Vigo County residents for the voting process. Participants will go through checking in, voting on the machines and submitting their ballot.
The mock election also serves as experience for Election Day poll workers, giving them a better understanding of the entire voting process. For those not yet registered to vote, library staff will be available to assist with online voter registration. Vigo County residents ages 18 and older can participate.
Information about Vote Vigo, an Election Day initiative to provide accurate wait times at polling centers for voters, will also be available. Vote Vigo is led by the library in conjunction with the clerk’s office.
