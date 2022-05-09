Fourteen police officers and six sheriff's deputies who died in the line of duty were remembered in a somber ceremony at the new memorial outside the Terre Haute Police Department. Police Week, created by a 1962 proclamation by President John F. Kennedy, will run from May 15-21.
"Emotions run really high on a day like this," said Vigo County Chief Deputy Steve Meng, who participated in the ceremony by reading the names of the slain in a roll call going back to 1892. "Especially at a time when so many officers we know have lost their lives in the line of duty. It's a little tougher now that there are so many that we know."
Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen agreed.
"The reason we do this every year is to make sure that people don't forget," said Keen, who also recited names of those whose End of Watch occurred on the job prematurely. "Many of these officers, especially in the last 10 years, a majority of these officers on the police force knew them, worked with them. I worked with all of them, and so they were all friends of mine. But it's important going back to the first one, which we do every year."
Keen will travel to Washington, D.C. later this week for a candlelight vigil honoring fallen officers.
Keen and Meng included details on how officers died while listing those lost. Most were shot by suspects.
In the past, the ceremony was conducted in the old Police Department parking lot. Keen called the new location "a site worthy of remembering all our fallen officers."
Later, he said, "We had no memorial before. We had one statue, and now we have all of these." A number of stones list the names of policemen, sheriff's deputies and firefighters who lost their lives while performing their duties.
"They had a calling to do this job, and we celebrate that they were brave enough to take on this task that not many people are," Meng said. "It's nice to be here for their families. That's the most important thing to me — to show that their loved ones are not forgotten, that we're here for them and always will be."
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
