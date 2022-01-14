The United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Substance Use Disorders Council provided an $8,000 grant to the Vigo County Juvenile Justice Center to cover the cost of counseling and group programs for its young clients.
The Juvenile Justice Center focuses on education, physical education and several therapeutic programs. SUD emphasizes prevention, treatment and recovery solutions.
Funding for the center was at risk because of a lower headcount due to COVID protocols. The decrease in funding threatened a stoppage of services provided to the juveniles.
Our goal at the center is to address problems and to connect juveniles with agencies that can help them cope with those problems they are encountering,” said Norm Loudermilk, director of the center. “The funding source used to pay for group therapy and counseling was reduced significantly. Without the generosity of the United Way, we would not be able to continue to help the children that are housed here.
“The United Way has given us the opportunity to not only continue our current programs but also to build on them and hopefully give positive results to troubled youths of Vigo County,” he said.
“The vital work being done in the Juvenile Justice Center is able to continue because our volunteer impact council recognized the need,” said Richard Payonk, executive director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley. “This grant will be able to provide help for vulnerable juveniles in an effort to prevent them from facing an adult court system in the future. United Way is proud to support the programs at the Juvenile Justice Center and is grateful for the ability to help organizations that further our Council’s mission and improve the Wabash Valley.”
