A jury has acquitted a Terre Haute man arrested in February connection with what police described as a drug deal gone bad.
Dwayne Washington Jr., 24, was found not guilty of robbery and theft a firearm during the two-day trial last week in Vigo Superior Court 3.
Washington was arrested in connection with Feb. 21 gunfire at Schaal and Rose Avenue.
Both Washington and Dylan Jackson, 20, were hospitalized with gunshot wounds,
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jackson told police he was in contact with Washington via social media when they agreed to meet on the city's east side. Washington reportedly got into a car with Jackson and another person. During a marijuana transaction, both Washington and Jackson pulled out firearms and exchanged gunshots, police said.
Jackson was shot in the leg. Washington was bleeding from the neck. Both men were booked into the Vigo County Jail following their release from the hospital.
Near the scene, police found a Taurus .38 caliber handgun.
Jackson has a pending trial date of March 9, 2020 on a charge of aggravated battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.