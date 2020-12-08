Vigo jail inmate's death prompts protest

The death of a Vigo County Jail inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 is stirring concern and has led to plans for a Wednesday evening protest at the jail and courthouse.

Further, the inmate's family and the group planning the protest — the Reform Movement of Terre Haute — say they are concerned about how the inmate's death is being medically investigated.

Inmate Frederick Whitlock, 56, collapsed in his cell Friday morning and later died at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Sheriff John Plasse said Whitlock was asymptomatic for COVID-19 at the time he collapsed, but he did test positive for the coronavirus when taken to the hospital.

Vigo County Coroner Dr. Susan Amos said Whitlock's death is thought to be from natural causes not related to COVID-19, but she is awaiting test results and has not released an official determination regarding cause of death.

Amos told the Tribune-Star on Tuesday that autopsies are not being conducted for COVID-19 positive deaths. She cited CDC guidelines and the lack of the recommended facility to perform an autopsy on a COVID-positive person.

"CDC guidelines say autopsies done on COVID-positive cases should be done in a negative air pressure room with separate air exhaust directly to the outside and undergo filtration en route to the outside and [by way of a] laminar airflow system," Amos said. "This is to prevent any bodily fluids or particles ... that may become aerosolized and could contain viral particles from potentially infecting persons present in the autopsy room."

"We do not have this type of facility in Terre Haute, nor do I know of any in Indiana," Amos said.

The coroner said an exterior examination for signs of trauma was conducted, and information on Whitlock's care in the emergency room was collected. Samples have also been sent off for toxicology, so his death certificate will not be finalized until all information and results are available to the coroner's office.

Whitlock's daughter, Latasha Whitlock Housley, said she is upset that an autopsy was not done. She said she had not spoken to her father recently and did not know if he'd been ill recently.

Housley said she has spoken to Dr. Amos but was told a determination regarding cause of death is pending test results.

At the jail

Emma Crossen of the Reform Movement of Terre Haute said the group is concerned about the information surrounding Whitlock's death, as well as what it says has been a lack of mask use in the jail since the pandemic began.

Crossen said she and others also are concerned the jail cut off inmate communications with family and friends Monday. She alleged county personnel have "brazenly refused to wear masks" and said masks were not provided to inmates, despite the requests of inmate families.

Sheriff Plasse said mask-wearing is now being promoted in the jail for both inmates and staff.

The sheriff said recommendations from the health department and a lack of previous COVID-19 cases were the reason masks for inmates were not issued prior to Whitlock's death.

"We did not provide masks to the inmates based on health department guidelines — other than those inmates in quarantine — and the fact there were no COVID cases at that time in the jail," Plasse said Tuesday. "Their advice was it would cause respiratory issues among the population. We followed their advice and were able to keep COVID and any other outbreak out of the jail until now."

Other jails in the state and nation have not been so lucky, Plasse said, pointing out that COVID is widespread in correctional facilities as well as in communities, schools and nursing homes.

"Schools have been closed, but unfortunately, we can't close the jail," Plasse said. "Making it this long without COVID in an overcrowded jail is a testament to the efforts of our staff and our inmates, particularly the trustees who have been cleaning and disinfecting continuously."

Jail staff have been wearing masks for a few months due to updated guidance from CDC and health department, he said.

"We terminated an employee last month for not wearing her mask on duty after being caught and warned to wear her mask," Plasse said. "We do take this seriously."

As for masks given to inmates, Plasse said a review of cameras in the jail show mask compliance by inmates is around 40% since they received them.

"We will not force them to wear them or take punitive action against them for not wearing them, but do encourage it," the sheriff said.

Inmates are also given a bar of anti-bacterial soap weekly for proper hand washing, he added.

State health department officials visited the jail Monday, and that is the reason communications were temporarily stopped, he said. All inmates and staff were being tested for COVID-19. Those test results could be received by Wednesday, he said.

The sheriff said cutting off inmate communications during such a visit is a common practice for a variety of security reasons.

No one at the jail has been hospitalized due to COVID-related symptoms, the sheriff said.

The protest

The Reform Movement of Terre Haute plans a "car and foot caravan" that will circle the block around the Vigo County courthouse and jail in Terre Haute on Wednesday. It is urging people to turn out at about 5 p.m.

The group, via its Facebook page, says it has these demands for Vigo County officials:

• Restore and maintain families' access to communicate with their loved ones inside the jail.

• Release the complete autopsy report on Frederick Whitlock to his family.

• Ensure that an independent agency investigate the death of Frederick Whitlock.

• Provide masks to inmates for the remainder of the pandemic and allow for social distancing in the jail.

• Enforce mask wearing by jail staff.

• Follow CDC sanitation guidelines and provide adequate disinfectant to inmates.

• Lower the jail population by implementing cite and release, house arrest, and other common sense alternatives.

The group plans to meet in the parking lot behind the jail at 5 p.m. Those attending should wear a mask, and those in a vehicle are asked to stay in their car for the caravan around the block. Those on foot are asked to maintain six-feet of social distance.