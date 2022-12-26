A Vigo County Jail inmate died in his cell over the weekend.
About 12:50 a.m. Sunday, Adam Bryant, 29, was found unresponsive in his cell, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Jail medical personnel tended to Bryant and emergency services were notified and responded, the sheriff said. Bryant was determined to be dead.
Bryant was in a cell by himself and there were no signs indicating foul play, the sheriff's office said.
An autopsy is being conducted and the investigation continues.
Online jail records indicate Bryant was being held pending trial on charges including criminal confinement, criminal recklessness and criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon.
