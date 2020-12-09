Vigo jail has 104 cases of COVID-19

COVID-19 testing after the death late last week of an inmate who was COVID-19 positive has revealed about 100 cases of the coronavirus inside the jail, Sheriff John Plasse said Wednesday.

The sheriff said testing of all inmates and staff, results of which were received Wednesday, showed 102 inmates and two staff as positive for COVID-19. Eleven results are still pending.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Inmate Frederick Whitlock, 56, collapsed in his cell Friday morning and later died at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. Sheriff John Plasse said Whitlock was asymptomatic for COVID-19 at the time he collapsed, but he did test positive for the coronavirus when taken to the hospital.

Whitlock was booked into the jail in May 2019. He was awaiting transport to the Indiana Department of Correction after recently being sentenced to 22 years in a stabbing case.

Whitlock’s death has caused concern over how COVID-19 risk is being handled at the jail, with a protest being held Wednesday evening.

The Vigo County coroner has not released a determination as to the cause and manner of Whitlock’s death, but Coroner Dr. Susan Amos has said it appears to be due to natural causes and not directly related to COVID-19.

In a news release Wednesday evening, the sheriff said no inmates have required hospitalization or any treatment beyond the scope of the jail’s medical staff on site.

The sheriff said he has initiated the following plan based on the recommendation of the Indiana State Department of Health and in compliance with directives of the county courts:

• Positive inmates have been segregated in the jail separately from inmates who have tested negative.

• The jail is under lockdown until medical personnel advise that it is safe to resume normal operations.

• Food service has been adjusted consistent with health care recommendations.

• Inmates will have limited access to visitors for at least two weeks.

Those steps will be re-evaluated daily based on continuing testing and the recommendations of medical personnel, Plasse wrote.

The sheriff said his staff has implemented multiple COVID-related protocols since earlier this year based on guidance by medical staff and the state health department, adding detainee testing has occurred on the basis of symptoms. Until this week, no positive tests were reported, he said.

New jail inmates are routinely quarantined for 14 days after admission and prior to transfer into the general jail population. That protocol also was cleared with public health authorities, Plasse added.

Plasse said the jail had not previously tested incoming inmates because they were screened for symptoms as they were brought in and placed in quarantine for 14 days. More widespread testing was done because it wasn’t warranted, he said. Also, rapid testing kits were not received by the jail medical staff until last Wednesday.

Jail employees have been using masks for an extended period of time, and masks have been provided for discretionary use of detainees as of last Friday, the sheriff wrote.

Other officials speak

The sheriff received support Wednesday from other county officials.

County Commissioner Brenan Kearns said, “We knew this day would come. It’s inevitable.”

Kearns said jails and prisons around the country are experiencing much the same as Vigo County, and in some cases, much worse.

The commissioner said he’s confident Plasse and his team can handle the situation.

While the county commissioners understand their duty and know they are responsible for the liability of the county, “... after my interactions with the sheriff and his leadership team that run the jail, I feel good that they’re doing the absolute best that they can. But some things are out of our control. If we could control it, we wouldn’t have this pandemic right now.”

Kearns said testing at the jail will continue and the sheriff’s office will work with the state health department to secure the resources needed to keep inmates as safe as possible.

“But testing will continue to go on. This will not be a ‘Hey, we tested Monday — call it a day.’ Continual testing will happen. The key thing then is offering isolation and treating the inmates humanely while protecting them.”

Vigo County Health Department administrator Joni Wise said VCHD staff have met with jail leadership and county officials many times since March.

“The jail staff have worked very hard to ensure the safety of staff and inmates,” Wise said. “They are constantly communicating with questions and scenarios with the intent to do the right thing. It was never a matter of ‘if’ an outbreak would occur but ‘when’ it would occur.”

Family members of inmates may direct questions or concerns to the sheriffs office at 812-462-3226, extension 7301.

— Mark Fitton of the Tribune-Star also contributed to this report.