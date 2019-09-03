The Vigo County Board of Commissioners will hold a public forum regarding the new county jail project at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 4) at the AmVets Post 222, 65 S. Schley Place, West Terre Haute.
The forum will have jail designs available for public view. The designs were released in Aug. 23 to the Vigo County Building Corporation and published online by the Tribune-Star.
"It is a great way for people to come out and see what is going on...to have a better understanding about the process," said Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns. "People involved in this project will be on hand to answer questions directly versus speculation. It is a great opportunity to be more aware of the project.
"We have about 20 blueprints, drawings for people to review along with people involved in that process to answer questions," Kearns said.
A new jail/sheriff’s department project now is based on a jail with 498 rated beds (with about six other beds that are not in the jail area) in a facility with about 140,000 square feet.
The jail project cost is estimated at $63.5 million, which includes more than $50 million for construction of a jail, plus costs such as building a new roadway to the jail, site and dirt work, jail fixtures, furniture and equipment.
