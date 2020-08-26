Vigo intersection to receive conflict warning system

An intersection in Vigo County is among 17 to receive a new conflict warning system.
“This is for certain intersections that will improve safety at non-signalized, stop-controlled intersections, reducing crashes by up to 20 to 30 percent,” said Debbie Calder, spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Transportation. “It is a system that has been used in other states, but is something new to Indiana.”
The system will be placed at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Evans Avenue, located about 1.5 miles north of Roseland Memorial Park, where four lanes of U.S. 41 are reduced to two lanes in Otter Creek Township.
“This system uses standard loops like we do at a traffic signal. It is the same type of vehicle detection, with the loops you see under the pavement, that are hard-wired back to a cabinet that will be connected to the signage” and trigger the system on the side roads, Calder said.
Michiana Contracting, based in Plymouth, was awarded a $1.55 million contract to install the systems.
Installation statewide is slated to start Aug. 31 and continue into late spring 2021.
The system is to alert drivers of oncoming traffic at two-way, stop-controlled intersections. INDOT will install lights and signage to alert drivers on both intersecting roads that traffic is approaching or there is a waiting vehicle.
The lights and signage provide drivers with a real-time warning of vehicles either approaching the intersection on the major road or waiting at the stop sign to enter the intersection from the minor road.
Drivers should use the lights as a warning that traffic could be approaching on the major road or turning onto the major road from the minor road. Drivers should still use care even if the lights are not flashing, Calder said.
Other intersections in west central Indiana to receive the system include Indiana 47 and County Road 625 E in Montgomery County and Indiana 63 and Indiana 28 in Warren County.
