While revenues from innkeepers tax dropped drastically in April last year, one year later revenues are tracking higher.
"We had a good March and I hope the next couple of months can evolve into a great fall and we turn this back around," David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, Tuesday told members of the Vigo County Tourism Commission, which oversees the department.
"We are over last year's total for the first time this year," Patterson said.
The trend toward more revenue starts in March, with $122,564 reported this year, compared to $141,500 in March 2020. In April, the bureau reported innkeeper tax revenue of $162,529, compared to $89,240 in April, 2020 when the pandemic hit hard.
A look at year to date revenues shows the bureau collected $522,667 through April, compared to $506,169 for the same period last year.
Patterson said events such as a soccer tournament that attracted 1,200 players, as well as track events at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Indiana State University resulted in overnight stays at hotels, generating more revenue.
Future events include a state, regional and national championships in July and August at the Terre Haute Quarter Midget Racing Association racing facility. The Indiana Special Olympics is June 12-13, however there will be no opening or closing ceremony due to issues with social distancing, Patterson said. That event has been reduced to a single night, instead of a three night event due to pandemic precautions. Also, Blues at the Crossroad is slated for Sept. 10-11.
In other business, the board declined a $21,000 request from the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department toward a $120,000 project to install restrooms at Griffin Bike Park.
Board member Karrum Nasser, who serves as a director sales at LaQuinta Suites, said the bike park has not generated overnight stays for the hotel and the bike park has not generated races that result in overnight stays, he said. Additionally, the park is not heavily promoted by the parks department, Nasser noted.
"As the great Bill Burdine (former board member and manager of Holiday Inn) told me when I first took this position...We are all about putting heads in beds and so far I don't see Griffin Bike Park doing that for the Convention and Visitors Bureau," said Nasser, who also serves as executive director of the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District.
"I do think it holds potential some day, but I don't think they are there yet," Patterson said.
Lastly, the board voted to return to in-person meetings starting in June.
