The largest greenhouse in the world was once located in the heart of Terre Haute. The Vigo County History Center is now recognizing and celebrating Davis Gardens in a new exhibit. On Saturday the History Center, along with donors and family members, unveiled this unique exhibit.
“Davis Gardens was a large employer in Terre Haute at the time and impressively was the largest vegetable producing greenhouse in the world,” said Vigo County History Center Executive Director Marla Flowers. “It is a big deal in Terre Haute history and we felt that story needed to be told.”
The exhibit, created by Vigo County History Center Curator Suzy Quick, is a 12' x 9' greenhouse reproduction designed to “ignite the senses of museum visitors.”
“Walking through the greenhouse you can hear the birds chirping in the rafters overhead and smell the fresh soil,” Quick said. “There are even a couple of steam whistles that came from Davis Gardens for visitors to view and hear what they would've sounded like all those years ago. In addition to many photographs of the inside and outside of the Davis Gardens Company, the exhibit also features several unique items on loan by (founder J.W. Davis’ relative) Jim Owen and his family.”
Davis Gardens, located in the northeast corner of the intersection of Davis and Seventh Street (the property is now home to Westminster Village), was founded by J.W. Davis in 1914. In later years J.W. Davis's daughter married Orlando Keith Owen and he took over the business when J.W. Davis passed away. Later his son O. Keith Owen Jr. took over the business.
Jim, Rodger, and Keith Owen are sons of O. Keith Owen Jr. Terre Haute resident Jim Owen co-hosted a reception on Saturday with his brother Rodger and other relatives. Owen says the artifacts from his family had been stored in boxes by his father and then later stored by the brothers. Owen explains that he is pleased to have loaded the items to the History Center for others to learn from and enjoy.
“I’d like to encourage others that have artifacts or other things that may be part of Vigo County history, contact the History Center, share those items with us,” Owen said. “Don’t do what my brother and I did, which is we kept it in boxes in the back of the closet. We finally brought it in here a year ago to work with the staff on this exhibit. This is a culmination of three generations of greenhouse staff starting back in the early 1900s.”
In the beginning, the greenhouse sold flowers, house plants and ferns, but later switched to producing Hothouse tomatoes, cucumbers and lettuce. After the switch, Davis Gardens became the largest vegetable producing greenhouse in the world and a thriving enterprise through the middle of the 20th century until it closed in 1974. It closed due to the inability to conform to new EPA standards in the 1970's.
The new exhibit will be available at the History Center during regular operating hours. The History Center is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
