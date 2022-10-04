Students and visitors of the Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute campus will have the opportunity to experience a small piece of Vigo County medical history.
On Wednesday at 1 p.m., the exhibit, “The History of Medicine in Vigo County”, will be unveiled, with a reception following. Those interested in the exhibit are invited to attend.
The collaboration between Ivy Tech and the History Center is made possible via the Ivy Tech Center for Humanities and Medicine, funded by the National Endowment for Humanities through the Community College Challenge Grant.
“Extending the History Center’s accessibility is a great way to introduce Vigo County history and the museum’s offerings to a completely different audience,” says Vigo County History Center Executive Director Marla Flowers. “We’re grateful to Ivy Tech to have this opportunity to showcase our collection.”
Displayed in the student library on campus, the exhibit was created by Vigo County History Center Curator Suzy Quick and features several items from the medical collection of the Vigo County History Center including early medical instruments, anesthetic mask, medicine bottles, historic photos and a clinical notebook from the 1890’s. These items will be on display through the end of the current academic year.
Quick has been collaborating with Ivy Tech Professor and Liberal Arts Program Chair Allen Shotwell to create an informative exhibit with ties to the local medical history.
“It is important for students to understand the connections between their future careers and their community,” said Shotwell. “The medical history of the city of Terre Haute is just such a connection, and the museum exhibition brings that history home in a very tangible way. We are very excited that they partnered with us to bring it to campus.”
“The hope is that this exhibit and future programming will inspire Ivy Tech student interest in history as well as encourage further learning,” Quick added.
The partnership between Ivy Tech and the History Center will continue later this year with a speaker series at the History Center. Details and dates will be released soon.
For more information and details visit the Vigo County History Center website or Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.