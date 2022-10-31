The Vigo County History Center will hold a program focused on those who participated in the Revolutionary War.
Vikki Sordean, a 44-year veteran genealogist, will discuss where to begin when researching for Revolutionary War ancestors in "History Happened Here: Your Revolutionary War Patriot."
The program will take place 10:30 a.m. Nov. 5 in the Vigo County History Center auditorium.
Museum members enter free. Admission for seniors is $6, adults is $7.
