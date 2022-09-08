Vigo Historical Society celebrating 100 years

A new exhibit displays 100 years of the Vigo County Historical Society, a group that through history worked to establish the current Vigo County History Center on Wabash Avenue.
"I thought it would be a great time to open up an exhibit to celebrate those 100 years of history for us as society and how we progressed through the years and how we got to where where are now," said Suzy Quick, curator at the Vigo County History Center.
"There are some cool artifacts to look at, but mostly information that tells a timeline of where we can from," Quick said of the exhibit located on the second floor of the center, at 929 Wabash Avenue, in a special exhibit section.
The special exhibit, "100 Years in the Making," runs until Nov. 1.
The society held its first meeting Dec. 30, 1922, at the former Emeline Fairbanks Library, where 14 citizens met and agreed to form the Historical Society of Vigo County. The society was incorporated in February 1923.
While the society had no physical location, it's first gift was made in 1923 with letters written from John G. Davis in 1857. Davis was a farmer and politician, serving four terms as a U.S. representative from Indiana. He later moved to Terre Haute.
The letters covered the Missouri compromise and the Kansas-Nebraska Act of 1854 and other events. The Kansas-Nebraska Act repealed the Missouri Compromise, creating an area covering the present-day states of Kansas, Nebraska, Montana, and the Dakotas,
It created a territory “with or without slavery, as their constitutions may prescribe,” a doctrine known as “popular sovereignty” that would became one of the issues leading up to the Civil War.
In the corner of the exhibit is a lady's side saddle circa 1853. In 1949, it became the first article recorded into the Vigo County Historical Society's collection. The leather saddle was made for exhibition at the first Delaware County fair in Muncie.
Judy Calvert, served as librarian at the museum when it was located at Sixth Street and Washington Avenue in Terre Haute in a Victorian-style house. That location opened in May 1958.
"The front parlor had a display, sponsored by the Italian-American Club, about Francis Vigo (for whom the county is named)," Calvert said. "Then, in the basement, there were a lot of tools from the coal miners and the farmers, the people who really started the county and kept it going.
"That building was crowded and there was no storage except for the attic, which was very hot. It was good for the times, but we are glad to be here," at the downtown Terre Haute center, Calvert said.
Museum needed a new home
Marylee Hagan served as executive director of the Historical Society for 25 years, stepping down in November 2019.
"My goal was twofold. First to put the museum and our story in front of the public as best we can on an on-going basis, because there are so many wonderful things in the collection and so many stories to tell, which is history itself," Hagan said.
Next, Hagan said, the historical society needed a new home. In 2013, the Historical Society purchased the former Ehrmann Manufacturing Co. building from Glidden Furniture. The current History Center at 929 Wabash Ave. opened Nov. 5, 2019.
"I knew we could not stay [in the former museum] or we would be lost eventually, so I was really cognizant that we had to look to the future," Hagan said. "I wanted to create and promote the collaborative efforts of the arts community. We were all kind of in our little worlds and we didn't venture out of those worlds.
"I wanted us to interact because we could all be stronger together, and that happened," Hagan said.
The last five years of her tenure was getting the current history center open.
"It was a big chunk to bite off for a small society like we were, but the community came together and we got 'er done," Hagan said.
Susan Tingley, who had been development director, took over, serving until December 2020.
Susan and her husband, Michael, restored the totem pole now featured inside the history center. The pole had been outside of the former museum location.
"It was moved here [to the history center] before all the renovations were done. Michael and I decided we would work on it. There were holes everywhere and we had to pull out dead wood. We got it filled and repainted it," Tingley said. "When it was finally installed, it was like we got to touch a big part of history, something that is iconic to the Historical Society."
Known as "Tatootch," the totem pole was commissioned by Chapman S. Root and carved in the style of the Northwest Indians. It remained a part of the Root Estate from 1938 until 1963 when it was given to the [Historical] Society by Chapman S. Root in memory of his grandmother Mrs. Chapman J. Root.
His grandfather, Chapman J. Root of Terre Haute was the founder and owner of the Root Glass Company, which designed and patented the wasp-waisted Coca-Cola bottle. Chapman S. Root served as chairman of the Associated Coca-Cola Bottlers, which had plants in Pennsylvania, Florida, New York and New Jersey. He served from 1951 to 1982, when the family sold its bottling operation back to Coca-Cola for $417.5 million, which netted the Roots $238 million for their 57 percent share.
Night at the Museum
The special exhibits area has revolving new exhibits. The Historial Society exhibit will end Nov. 1 and a new exhibit will be on display Nov. 29 featuring history of the Wabash Valley High School Basketball Tournament, held from 1916 to 1972. This year marks the 50th year since the final game of that tournament, Quick said.
The tournament became the largest non-state scholastic athletic competition, at its peak including 188 different schools, with 157 from Indiana and 31 from Illinois.
However, another event is up next at the History Center.
On Oct. 22, a Night at the Museum will be held, allowing people to go through the museum, with some aspects, such as Paul Dresser, "coming to life" as in the popular 2006 movie starring Ben Stiller.
Exhibits will be spread across the History Center’s three floors, along with catering by Chef Kris Kraut at Federal Coffee + Fine Foods and cash bar by The Copper Bar. A program and map will lead visitors throughout the museum to experience local history in a one-of-a-kind atmosphere.
Tickets are $50 for History Center members and $65 for non-members and are available by calling the History Center at (812) 235-9717 or online at www.vchsmuseum.org and look under events.
