Vigo County Highway Department’s south garage could be relocated to the site of a former animal feed company adjacent to the Vigo County Industrial Park off south U.S. 41.

The move would relocate the department’s garage about 11/2 miles from its current site, located on Sullivan Place near West Oregon Church Road, said Commissioner President Mike Morris.

”We think it would be an excellent place to move our south highway garage to as there it quite a bit of buildings there,” Morris said. “Our highway department is in the process analyzing that, figuring out the maintenance and what clean up is needed to see what we can do with those buildings,” Morris said.

Morris, along with Commissioners Chris Switzer and Brendan Kearns toured the site earlier this week, approving a plan to move the highway garage.

In January, the Vigo County Redevelopment Commission approved a donation agreement for 14 acres adjacent to the Vigo County Industrial Park.

The donation is from Custom Blenders, a food waste and bakery waste recycling company that produced animal feed. The company built its facility in 1983. The site is being donated by Barry Cowan, chief executive officer and brother Mark Cowan, who are both retired, said Steve Witt, president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp.

The property, near the northeastern corner of Harlan Drive and Carlisle Street, contains several buildings including a 5,000 square foot office building with power and water utilities and a 15,000 square foot concrete building.

In addition to the highway department, Morris said the site could be used to store some records from courts or offices.

“I would like to put some records there out of our county annex building. We have problems with overflow of storage there,” Morris said, such as from the county auditor’s office, he said. Records also could be moved from the county courthouse, Morris said.

Witt said the former office building, at 5,000 square feet, “is extremely nice inside. That would be a perfect location for record storage or anything like that.”

”There are two very nice, new metal buildings that could be used for work shop or storage of equipment. There is another building that about 5,000 square feet could be used for storage,” Witt said. “There is an other concrete wall building, which is about 15,000 square feet. It has had some [add ons] over the year, but be great for county highway garage and equipment,” Witt said.

Phase I and Phase II environmental studies have been conducted, Witt said.

“Phase II came back very well,” Witt said. “No concerns at all. So we have all the title work done. The Redevelopment Commission would take ownership of the property upon the Cowans donation, then deed it over to the county and they can do with it what they want. We think be great for highway facility or whatever,” Witt said.

Larry Robbins, Vigo County Engineer/Highway Director, said he has been looking for buildings and structures to cover highway equipment “to keep it out of the sun, all the elements, and it would allow us to do some other things. We could pre-load some things. That [larger 15,000 square foot] building would be big enough to do that,” Robbins said.

“We would also need a wash bay for the south [garage] as they have to drive all the way to the north unit if they want to wash trucks off, to clean off salt and mud,” he said. “That helps keep equipment in better shape. That facility would also allow us to do that. There is also a possibility if we need to share the space with other county departments, would could that as well.”

Robbins said the 15,000-square-foot structure needs some roof repair, along with some guttering.

“It is an older facility, with concrete walls. It would obviously need cleaned up for what we would use if for but it could be a nice area for some crew offices as well to give us more space. It would be a little better location as it is closer to U.S. 41 and to our source of fuel, which is on Harlan Road on the other side of U.S. 41,” Robbins said.

“…One problem [with the current garage location] is crime. People are cutting the fence and getting in there and stealing whatever they can off of the [county highway] trucks,” Robbins said. “It is kind of out in the middle of nowhere, so we are hoping [the former Custom Blend] site would be a little more secure.”

