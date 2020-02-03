Vigo Highway Department gets $28,000 for worker safety

Employees at the Vigo County Highway Department will have more safety equipment following a grant award Monday from the Indiana Public Employers’ Plan Inc.
The IPEP awarded $21,500, with the county adding $6,500 for a total of $28,000.
“The grants are awarded to our customers. The whole idea behind the grant is to keep county employees safe, so all of the equipment awarded in the grant is to reduce workforce injuries,” said Aaron Alsup, senior risk management specialist for IPEP, which serves as the county’s workers’ compensation plan provider.
The grant will cover electronic eyes for garage doors, gas cylinder cabinet, AED (automated external defibrillator), label maker, hydraulic lift and collapsible barricades.
“We had a list of things we needed and this will really help,” said Niki Clark, safety coordinator and store room manager for the highway department. The county highway department currently has 44 employees.
Indiana Public Employers’ Plan, Inc. is an Indiana not-for-profit corporation that was created in 1989 to meet the needs of political subdivisions and governmental entities of Indiana.
IPEP is the largest provider of public entity workers’ compensation in Indiana with 600 active members providing coverage for well over $1 billion in public worker wages, according to the company’s web site.
