Vigo high schools conducting modified proms this year

Proms have returned for Vigo County School Corp. high school students this year.
Terre Haute South had its prom Saturday, West Vigo's is May 8 and Terre Haute North's is May 21.
"For a class that has gone through so much in the last 14 months, proms will prove to be a great celebration for our students," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
"We have learned quite a bit about mitigation in the last year, and we're happy that we can offer proms in a safe manner this year. Masks are required, and both North and South are holding their proms outside on their tennis courts," he said.
VCSC has also worked with the Vigo County Health Department on all of its end-of-year celebrations "to make sure they're being held in a responsible manner," Riley said.
Last year, VCSC spring proms were canceled because of the pandemic.
Brooke Ireland, a South Vigo senior who served on the school's prom committee, said that at first, "I really didn't think it was going to happen, with the crazy COVID year we've had. So many thing have been canceled."
But it came together through the efforts of students and teachers. "It's really exciting and uplifting for especially the seniors," Ireland said. "It's something we really look forward to at the end of the year."
The theme is the Enchanted Forest, and students were out Friday and Saturday decorating; people donated artificial Christmas trees for the event. The prom included food trucks later in the evening.
Kyle Li was South's prom king and Laura Rong the prom queen.
Students, dressed in their prom attire, danced on the tennis courts — under the stars — to music provided by DJs Danny Wayne and BJ Fessant.
West Vigo's prom is May 8 at The Main Event.
"We’re loving it. All precautions are being taken, but seeing students excited again is worth all the extra efforts. As of right now, this may be the largest prom we’ve had in a while," said West Vigo principal Ryan Easton.
