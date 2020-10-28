Vigo County’s three main high schools are returning to an alternating A/B schedule today extending through winter break, the result of large numbers of students in quarantine, district officials announced Wednesday.

The switch to alternate-day attendance “is due to cases transmitted at social events outside of school, causing large numbers of students to be quarantined for 14 days because of close contact,” according to a district news release.

Grades K-8 and alternative programs will continue attending school five days per week.

“The quarantines were just becoming so disruptive to our students” to continue with in-person schooling five days a week, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. “It’s not a decision we take lightly.”

Some high school students were on their second or third rounds of quarantine. They are not COVID positive, “but because of close contact, they’re having to be home,” Riley said.

Districtwide, the number of students on active quarantine has more than doubled since last week, increasing from 202 to 436. The number of staff actively quarantined has increased from 55 to 66.

At South Vigo, the number of students and staff actively quarantined as of Wednesday was 101. Last week, there were 19 on active quarantine. Terre Haute South, Terre Haute North and West Vigo high schools together have 168 students and staff currently quarantined.

Meanwhile, districtwide, 15 students have tested positives with campus contact in the last 14 days, up from 12 last week; the number of staff positives with campus contact in the same time frame is 16, up from 12 last week.

An A/B schedule at the high school level will allow for more distancing in classrooms and cafeterias and reduce quarantines among students, causing less disruption to a student’s education.

“We know the best education we can offer is in-person, five days per week,” said Rob Haworth, superintendent. “We also know, based on the events of the last two weeks, that our five-day-per-week schedule has become more disruptive than our previous A/B schedule.”

Riley could not address any specific situations off school grounds that may have led to an increase in quarantines, including the spike at South Vigo.

“We seem to be having quarantines because of contacts both outside and inside of school, with people who have gotten COVID-19 from outside of school,” Riley said. “By a wide margin, a majority of the cases we trace come from outside of the building.”

He attributes the problems to community spread, with Vigo County recording its highest numbers of COVID cases since the pandemic began.

“It’s disheartening. It’s sad that we seem to be living at a time where people are just tired of it [COVID and prevention efforts]. It has impacts,” he said. “I think we need to come together as a community and decide we’re going to do the right thing at all times to curb community spread.”

Significant increases in COVID cases aren’t happening in schools, he said. The total number of active COVID cases at all levels, students and staff, is 23; that number includes those who are positive whether or not they were on campus during their infectious period.

“Household transmission is an issue, and it boils down to social gatherings,” Riley said.

Yet another change in schedule for high school students “is incredibly difficult,” Riley said. “We know it’s hard on our teachers, who are now creating new plans. We know this is hard on our students, who deserve five days a week in-person. We’ll make the best of it we can.”

The district will observe one more remote learning Monday for high school students this coming Monday, Nov. 2, allowing high school staff and students to practice with the district’s remote learning tools in the event of full remote learning.

A high school calendar for the rest of the year can be found at vigoschools.org.

High school students attended five days per week starting Tuesday, Oct. 13, after a month of blue and yellow ratings for Vigo County on the state’s color-coded map. Vigo County is orange today for the second week in a row, and the number of daily new cases are the highest since the start of the pandemic.

The district will continue to monitor cases and quarantines in all buildings, especially among staff, to make school-by-school decisions regarding remote learning.

Dashboard update

The district has updated its COVID-19 Dashboard. Fifteen of the district’s 27 brick and mortar schools have no active cases at this time.

It shows:

-15 student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (up from 12 last week)

-16 staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (up from 12 last week)

-436 students actively quarantined (up from 202 last week)

-66 staff actively quarantined (up from 55 last week)

The district also released information about active positive cases and active quarantines, information which is used internally and by the COVID-19 Task Force to make decisions. These numbers tally cases and quarantines regardless of whether the person was on campus during their infectious period.

The additional data also shows 8 active cases at the elementary level, 8 active cases at the middle school level, and 7 active cases at the high school level, when combining student and staff cases.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.