The first round of COVID-19 vaccines are tentatively scheduled to arrive in Vigo County just after Thanksgiving, according to health officials at the Vigo County Board of Health meeting Wednesday.

Joni Wise, Vigo health administrator, told the board that both Union and Regional hospitals are scheduled to receive the first COVID-19 vaccine shipment in as little as two weeks.

Calling those vaccines “Round 1A,” Wise said this first round will be earmarked for frontline healthcare workers, as prescribed by the Indiana State Department of Health.

She said it will take a tremendous effort to coordinate both the requisite inoculations, as both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccination require two shots.

According to Associated Press reports, both vaccinations are reportedly 95% effective based on preliminary results from their late-stage studies.

But still much is to be learned, according to the AP reports, such as whether someone who has been vaccinated can still get the virus and whether or not the vaccines will require periodic booster shots.

Dr. James Turner, board of health member, said it will be critical for the department and others to promote the importance of getting vaccinated.

“It’s going to take a huge public relations campaign because people already do a terrible job with the influenza vaccinations,” Turner said.

“We’re probable only at 50 to 60% of people who get a flu vaccination, and now we’re going to give them a whole new vaccination that no one has ever seen before on the planet.”

Turner is talking about Pfizer and Moderna developing mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccinations, a new technology that reportedly can make vaccination development faster and more safe.

MRNA vaccines work by introducing a messenger RNA molecule into a body, which causes cells to produce a protein that resembles one of the viral proteins that make up COVID-19 and teaches the body how to defeat it if ever present.

Health Department officials and board members agreed vaccinations on the horizon are the light Vigo County needs at the end of its tunnel.

Vigo, along with most of Indiana and the Midwest, is in the midst of a COVID surge that dwarfs the spring’s first wave.

Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo health commissioner and hospitalist with Regional Hospital, said that while some might point to metrics holding steady in one facet or another, the reality is that area hospitals are near capacity and the gross number of cases and deaths are up.

“[All around the state] We are seeing a more virulent outcome,” Brucken said. “In the last week or week and a half, this thing has gotten more ornery all of the sudden.

“And so far as the death rate, it’s a metric as well. If you have 100 cases and 10 people die, that seems like a horrible number. If you have 1,000 cases and 10 people die, it’s a lot less of a percentage, yes, and it makes it look like a decent metric. But the problem is 10 people died each time and it’s preventable.”

Just before the meeting adjourned, board member Brian Garcia asked about a video released last week featuring Wise and Vigo Commissioner Brendan Kearns. In the video posed on social media, Wise and Kearns made reference to the need for refrigerated semi-trailers for body storage.

The video was shared hundreds of times and many railed against both the health department and media, saying both were sensationalizing a story and stoking fear for some end.

Kearns on the video said, “And the eye-opener for me was we had a discussion: Joni shared that they just signed a contract with a company to provide four refrigerated semitrailers. For what, Joni?”

Wise answered, “For handling deceased individuals. The funeral homes are becoming overrun with bodies, and there aren’t any places to put them. And so we have to have some place for mass casualties to go, and this is one of those situations that is going to get worse before it gets better.”

Later media reports clarified that refer trucks have been a part of the county’s mass casualty response plan for some time and were not currently in use; the health department was only reviewing its pacts and having them signed again by currently serving personnel.

Garcia said he was inundated with calls and messages about the video and wanted to know how the department might better hone it’s message should it need to something similar in the future.

Brucken said nothing the department has done was done so to be a scare tactic and that the reality of the situation looks different when you’re in it every day.

“The refrigerated trucks got a ton of publicity, when the reality is we have more dead bodies than places to put them,” Brucken said.

Wise said much the same, saying the reality of a situation can sometimes be more grim than people are willing to admit.

“It is a grim reality that people didn’t want to hear,” Wise said. “And where you received a ton of feedback from it, so too did we with positive feedback thanking us for letting people know.

“You’ve heard what the hospitals are like and we are right on the cusp of things going super south,” Wise said. “It’s grim and people don’t want to hear it, but the same day that story ran in the newspaper, if you went like two pages over it [the newspaper] talked about how Indiana was at it’s all-time high for COVID deaths.

“Did we think Vigo County was exempt from that? It’s not an intent, it’s a reality.”

