Vigo Health: We can't continue to contact trace everyone

The Vigo County Health Department today released guidance for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have been in contact with someone who has.
The department said a statement on guidance was necessary because due to the large number of cases, it cannot continue to contact trace everyone. Instead, it must prioritize cases based on age and risk factors.
The cases Vigo Health do not contact will be handled by the state contact tracers. Every positive case will be contacted by either Vigo County Health Department or the Indiana State Department of Health but there is a delay, the Vigo County department said.
Anyone positive or who has been in contact with a positive is asked to follow the points of guidance below.
Positive test result
• If you have received notification from a testing site that your results are positive, you are to quarantine. The quarantine period is 10 days from symptoms.
• If you have no symptoms, quarantine for 10 days from the day you tested. Your infectious timeframe is 48 hours prior to symptoms — if you were asymptomatic 48 hours prior to testing.
• If you know you exposed people during your infectious time, you should notify them they need to quarantine.
Close contact
For COVID-19, you are considered a close contact of a positive if:
• You were within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more;
• You provided care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19;
• You had direct physical contact with the person (hugged or kissed them);
• You shared eating or drinking utensils;
• Someone with COVID-19 sneezed, coughed, or somehow got respiratory droplets on you.
Quarantine guidelines for close contacts is the same as for people who have tested positive.
