The Vigo County Health Department is hosting two mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week that are open to the public.
One will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the VFW Post 972, 1111 Veterans Square in Terre Haute, during bingo night.
The other will be from noon to 3 p.m. March 26 at Meadows Shopping Center in front of the Banquet Center, between the Dollar General and Royal Mandarin. The shopping center is at 2800 Poplar St. in Terre Haute.
Walk-ins are welcome; no appointment is necessary. The clinics will remain open beyond the given time frames, if necessary. The clinics will offer Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up and Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and up. First, second, and booster doses will be available. The health department requests people bring a vaccine card if this is their second or booster dose.
