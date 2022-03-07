The Vigo County Health Department is hosting mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Friday and Saturday at The Meadows shopping center, 2800 Poplar St.
On Friday, the clinic will be from 5 to 7 p.m., and on Saturday it will be from noon to 3 p.m.
Clinics are open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary. The clinics will remain open beyond the given time frames if necessary.
The clinics will offer Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up and Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and up. First, second, and booster doses are available.
If possible, please bring your vaccine card if this is your second or booster dose.
