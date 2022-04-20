The Vigo County Board of Health, taking a welcome breather from the COVID-19 pandemic, turned to a new concern at its quarterly meeting Wednesday evening — getting a share of the federal money being distributed to local agencies aimed at countering the financial fallout of the pandemic.
When the coronavirus proliferated in intensity at the end of 2021 and beginning of this year, deaths increased but quickly leveled off — 50 in January, 35 in February and only five in March. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped to zero for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, and days passed without a new case.
New variants have since hit the area, but not in the numbers experienced elsewhere in the country — 13 new cases were reported on Wednesday. The health department has seen a robust turnout in people seeking the second booster shot in the past two weeks.
After a summary of the COVID numbers, Board of Health President Dr. James Turner asked others on the panel if they had been contacted concerning the millions of federal dollars in funding that the city and county are receiving and was taken aback to discover that no one had, saying, "We should have a seat at that table."
"That's a very valid point," responded Dr. Darren Brucken, who attended the meeting virtually.
"We'll make some calls this week and see if there's an opportunity for the health department to be part of that funding," Turner said after the meeting. "We're talking millions of dollars. It's a very important thing and I think we should investigate a little bit and see if we can be a part of that."
The state of Indiana has never had a reputation for being a spendthrift when it comes to keeping Hoosiers healthy.
"Indiana as a state is 47th, 48th in funding public health, so we certainly need the help, and our outcomes show that," Turner said. "Industry doesn't like that — they like a healthy population. If they're going to provide health insurance, they want healthy workers, so it hurts you economically if you don't have a healthy state."
Earlier in the meeting, Autumn Strong, the assistant executive director of the Indiana Golf Office, and Mike Harding, the president of the board of directors of Friends of Rea Park, thanked board members for contributing to First Tee, a program that introduces the sport of golf to students from ages 7-18, teaching them core values, life lessons and healthy habits.
Harding added that plans are underway for a 50-acre healthplex at Rea Park.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.