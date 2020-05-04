The Vigo County Health Department Monday released guidelines for restaurants planning to reopen on May 11, the first day restaurants can open at half capacity, under a state order from Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Under the county health department guidelines, employers are to develop a protocol to screen employees and customers upon entry and place hand sanitizer in lobby, at cashier stations, and in restrooms.
Employers are to provide non-surgical masks and require use by all employees and require symptomatic employees to stay home and recommend they be tested. Employers are also to require employees wash hands frequently.
The health department requires that employers are to post signage that states:
• Customers should not enter with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19.
• Occupancy limited to 50%.
• Individuals 65 and over and those individuals with high-risk health conditions or any other vulnerabilities should not enter.
Bar areas to remain closed and live music is not permitted, according to the requirements.
When limiting the number of customers in the restaurant to 50 percent of the seating capacity, tables or available booths should be spaced at least 6 feet apart, including outside seating areas, according to the health department.
Employers are to limit the number of customers at any table to six people or less.
"Consider using a reservation and/or call ahead only process to ensure capacity and distancing requirements are not exceeded. No one is permitted to sit in the waiting area, they must wait in the car," according to the health department requirements.
"Consider installing shields at host/hostess stand and cashier stand. Do not offer self-serve buffets, beverage stations, or condiments on a counter for access by multiple users," according to the health department requirements.
Employers are also to "remove all condiment containers from tables and replace with single use and provide food handling refresher training to all employees."
The health department requirements also include cleaning and disinfecting.
Employers are to clean high-contact areas and objects such as door handles, phones, pens, and keypads every hour.
Other cleaning requirements include:
• Use electronic ordering or disposable menus, or sanitize menus after each use.
• Use disposable silverware or rolled silverware (and use gloves when rolling).
• Sanitize all tabletops and chair arms after each table turns.
• Increase cleaning of restrooms.
• Enhance cleaning of facility after hours and use recommended disinfectants
Employers can go to - https://www.vigocounty.in.gov/department/index.php?structureid=27 - on the county's website for more information.
