The Vigo County Health Department has created an information center to keep the department in contact with community agencies to monitor any cases of the coronavirus.
The county health department Wednesday met with about 30 people from different community sectors to discuss a plan if the county starts to see cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, said Roni Elder, health educator and media coordinator for the health department.
"We created a Joint Information Center [JIC] with a main contact person from each agency. The JICs main purpose is to come together to coordinate and disseminate accurate, consistent and timely messages," Elder said.
Agencies will be responsible for contacting the county health department with current data and any updates.
"Once the updates have been received, the data will be compiled and posted by 4 p.m. [daily] to our website and social media pages," Elder said.
Indiana currently has no documented cases of coronavirus.
