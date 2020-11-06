Vigo Health Department: Thanksgiving high-risk for COVID-19 spread

The Vigo County Health Department is offering recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as Thanksgiving approaches.
"Thanksgiving is a holiday that has a high risk of COVID-19 spread if recommendations are not followed. Common Thanksgiving traditions such as traveling to visit family and large gatherings are not advised," according to Roni Elder, health department spokeswoman. "If you have COVID-19 symptoms or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in any in-person Thanksgiving festivities."
The following are approved as low-risk activities to participate in for Thanksgiving:
• Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household.
• Delivering meals in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others.
• Having virtual dinners.
• Shopping online rather than in person.
• Watching sporting events, parades and movies from home.
If you choose to participate in activities with those outside your household please follow these recommendations to limit the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a mask.
• Social distance.
• Consider having Thanksgiving dinner outside.
• Space tables out and have household members seated together.
• Wash hands frequently.
If an event will have more than 250 people in total attendance, a written plan must be submitted to the Health Department 14 days prior to event.
