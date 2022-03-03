Vigo Health Department seeks partners for COVID clinics

The Vigo County Health Department continues to offer free programs to educate the public about, and provide access to, the COVID-19 vaccine.
It looks to partner with additional organizations to conduct more clinics. The health department also offers free, in-home vaccinations to eligible residents unable to get to a vaccination site.
Since August, the health department has hosted educational events and more than 60 mobile vaccination clinics at a variety of Vigo County locations, including churches, businesses, fire stations, grocery stores, apartment complexes, recovery centers, and community events.
The health department has made a special effort to reach rural and underserved areas and those who are at high-risk for exposure to or complications from COVID-19, including the elderly, the homeless and the homebound. The vaccination clinics offer first, second, and booster doses to people ages 12 and up.
The department partners with local organizations willing to host on-site COVID-19 informational sessions, on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics, or both. These events can be closed or open to the public.
The health department has an optional 20-minute presentation available and staff are happy to answer any questions or concerns about the vaccine. The vaccination clinics are walk-in clinics and no appointment is necessary. Clinics are usually scheduled for two hours, but the staff will stay as long as they are needed.
To host an event, an organization must have available indoor space that accommodates the program.
The department also offers free, in-home COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible Vigo County residents. To qualify for this program, a resident must have a condition, illness, or injury that restricts their ability to leave their home or is otherwise unable to get to a vaccination site.
Homebound patients, family members or caregivers can schedule a home visit for a first, second, or booster dose.
If an organization would like to host a Q&A session or a vaccination clinic, or if individuals are in need of the homebound vaccination service, please call the Vigo County Health Clinic at 812-462-3431.
