The Vigo County Health Department Clinic will resume seeing patients on Monday March 1.
Services available by appointment only are well child exams, childhood and adult immunizations, adult physicals, sports physicals, kindergarten and Head Start physicals.
TB testing is offered as a walk-in service on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:15 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 3:45 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 812-462-3431.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.