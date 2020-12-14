The advice from the Vigo County Health Department for this holiday season during the COVID-19 pandemic: Please stay home for Christmas.
"As cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to increase across the United States, the safest way to celebrate the winter holidays is to celebrate at home with the people you live with," the department says in a news release.
"Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu. If you have COVID-19 symptoms or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in any in-person holiday festivities. "
The department suggests this holiday season people consider how their holiday plans can be modified to reduce the spread of COVID-19 to keep friends, families and communities healthy and safe. Among the tips:
• Celebrate virtually or with members of your own household.
• If gathering with those from other households remain at least 6 feet apart.
• Wear a mask when around individuals outside of household members.
• Avoid direct contact such as handshakes and hugs with those outside your own household.
• Host events outdoors and require masks when not eating or drinking.
• Limit contact with commonly touched surfaces or shared items, such as serving utensils.
• Deliver meals in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others.
Per the governor’s orders, social gatherings of any kind, indoors or outdoors, are limited to 50 people.
