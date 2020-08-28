Vigo Health Department, organizers explain Eat in the Street cancellation

The Vigo County health officer responded Friday to the cancellation of this weekend's Eat in the Street seating downtown and to those who have blamed the Vigo County Health Department for it.

After many took to social media to try and parse blame in the wake of Thursday's canceling of Eat in the Streets, a unique dining experience along Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute, Dr. Darren Brucken issued a statement in which he explains the Vigo Health Department's role in the event.

Meant to offer downtown restaurants space enough to distance customers, Brucken said the health department was asked to evaluate the event's plan in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In doing so, our department objectively identified areas of concern that could potentially lead to additional issues with the spread of COVID-19 within our younger community," Brucken wrote.

One of Eat in the Streets' organizers and downtown restaurant owner George Azar said it was never meant to be an event, festival or block party as some feared.

"It was just meant to be an expansion of our patio seating," Azar said. "If someone wanted a drink or anything else, they would have had to go through our wait staff. It would have been [a] little different than dining inside."

Brucken said though the 20 to 29 year-old age group constitutes the majority of new cases over the past several weeks, as the community's number of new cases continues to rise.

"The higher case count in that age group has often been directly attributable to bars and larger social gatherings where social distancing and masking have not been readily achieved," Brucken said.

"Many older age groups are now falling ill due to contact with members from that age group, and hospital admissions are climbing in our area."

Brucken said several conversations were held between he and the event organizers over a two-day period.

"I was specific in statements that the VCHD has no authority in the matters set in motion before our input, and that our input was requested much after the plans were laid," Brucken said. "I was specific with the statement the organizers do not require any stamp of approval from myself, nor the VCHD to move forward with the event.

"After discussions via teleconference between myself and the organizers about the varying viewpoints on several matters that I feel could raise concerns related to public health, the event organizers collectively agreed to not move forward with the planned activity, voluntarily."

Azar said organizers reached the decision to cancel the event after reading a draft document from the health department outlining time constraints and security measures that participating restaurants wouldn't agree to implementing.

"There were some things in the document that we decided we couldn't do," Azar said. "And even though they said it was a draft document, we felt those were going to be the things they were looking for and if we couldn't meet those standards we might get cited or something."

Brucken said the event is not awaiting any vote of authorization from the health department, as only events with more than 250 people require a plan submission to its office.

"Our jurisdiction lies with the specific activities of the restaurants and bars that hold food licenses, and most importantly, in matters that affect the health of all Vigo County residents," Brucken said.

"No document exists, and no conversation was uttered that would have canceled or postponed the event/activity specifically by the order of the VCHD."

Azar echoed Brucken, saying it was the organizers who ultimately pulled the plug on the idea.

"They never at any one time said we couldn't have the seating," Azar said. "They didn't stop it, we did because we didn't want to take on all the obstacles."

Brucken said there is still hope for a rebirth of the plans at some point in the near future as he and the organizers, "agree fully on the concept of adding a spark for the downtown community and its businesses during this trying time.

"Our office remains committed to the health of all residents of Vigo County, and remains committed to the health and well-being of our entire community, including the support of the financial standing of all businesses and other institutions."

After explaining the health department's role in the event's planning and subsequent cancellation, Brucken called on Vigo residents to be better when engaging with social media.

"It saddens me to see members of the general public attempting to place blame, to defame our department, for our collective work to help offer guidance when asked simply in efforts to help maintain the highest possible degree of safety of our county residents during a pandemic, taking to social media to unleash their derogatory comments at will," Brucken said.

He said some perspective on where we are as a nation and as a world in the fight against COVID-19 would do all well.

"Too easily we all forget that we are engaged in a crippling pandemic of infectious disease — one that has taken the lives of nearly 900,000 people, and infecting almost 25 million people worldwide," Brucken said.

"It is threatening our schools and bringing many to points of no return of their own emotional health. It has also stolen our communities, our financial well-being, and continually threatens our individual sense of humanity and good will.

"If you feel it’s necessary to run to a computer to post a comment, try to raise someone up, offer some kindness and inspiration. Hate and disrespect breeds itself, as history shows us; kindness can do the same."

