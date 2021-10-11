Vigo Health Department offers 3 mobile clinics, Q&A session

Three mobile vaccination clinics and a question and answer session are planned this week by the Vigo County Health Department.
Mobile clinics for adults age 18 and older, and for minors with parental consent are set for:
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Seelyville Fire Department parking lot, 2271 N. Main St
• 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Terre Haute First Baptist Church, 4701 Poplar St.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at Moon Lite Drive-In Theatre, 5056 N. Lafayette Ave., prior to the movie. Free small popcorn with vaccination.
The question and answer session for those wanting more information about the vaccine is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at MCL Restaurant and Bakery in The Meadows shopping center.
