Vigo health board discusses COVID-19

The Vigo County Board of Health on Wednesday voted for a chairperson and vice president to lead the board through 2022, but its board meeting was predominantly given over to COVID-19 updates and discussion of issues making it difficult to keep the public adequately informed about and safe from the pandemic's severity.
Chairman James Turner and Vice President James McKanna were returned to their posts by acclamation.
Matt Gonzalez presented the board with updated information on the county's response to COVID-19: 3,762 new cases have arisen in the new year, with the county averaging more than 250 new cases per day since Christmas Eve.
Part of the problem is that state tests, such as those conducted at the Vigo County Fairgrounds, are not getting those results to citizens in a timely fashion.
Test results that should come back within one to two days are taking up to a week, resulting in outbreaks due to asymptomatic people spreading the disease while going about their days while awaiting the delayed results.
Moreover, the company contracted by the state to dispatch the emails with the results are issuing them in a fashion that is hard for people to interpret, Gonzalez added. Time that could be spent on things such as contact tracing are instead spent on the phone attempting to explain to recipients the results in their emailed notices. The board plans to give input to the state to improve the process.
"It's very confusing to a lot of people," conceded Joni Wise, administrator for the Vigo County Health Department. "We'll always pass information to the Indiana State Department of Health on ways that we can improve testing and our citizens receiving their results."
Though the number of breakthrough cases among the vaccinated are rising, health commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken shared a recent statistic: Among those who have been vaccinated, only 0.3 per 10,000 die after contracting COVID-19. Among the unvaccinated, that number soars to 697 per 10,000.
"Our messaging on getting vaccinated — we need to scream this from the rooftops for the rest of this," Brucken said.
Half the state remains unvaccinated. In recent weeks, the vast majority of people coming in for the vaccine are seeking boosters, while one nurse reported only giving one patient their first shot.
McKanna issued a plea to young people to consider getting training to serve in the healthcare industry. "We've noticed a lot of strain on current employees [and some] moving out of health care," he said. "We need a lot of people with the heart to care for people. It's a noble thing, to go into health care.
"You're really needed," he concluded.
Michael Grayless, supervisor of the Board of Health's Vector Control Division, reported that 2022 is anticipated to be "a bumper year for West Nile Virus."
Early in the meeting, Turner offered a personal tribute to Dr. Randy Stevens, who died Saturday. Turner said Stevens created addiction programs that saved the lives of hundreds of people.
"He was good at the art of medicine," Turner said. "He was the best at bedside manner."
