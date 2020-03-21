Vigo County on Saturday announced it has a second confirmed case of COVID-19 infection.
The individual was not in the hospital and is self-isoloating at home, said Joni Wise, administrator of the Vigo County Health Department.
“We will begin a case contact investigation, “ Wise said.
Elsewhere, Greene County reported its first case of COVID-19 infection, and the state of Indiana announced a fourth Hoosier had died from the coronavirus.
Vigo County’s first confirmed case was reported Thursday evening by Union Hospital in Terre Haute.
Wise said that person is a Terre Haute resident who had not been self-isolating prior to going to the hospital for a test. That person has been self-isolating at home since receiving the positive result, and notification has been made to those who came into contact with the person prior to the positive diagnosis.
For more information from the local health department and other agencies, go to http://bit.ly/2xeOxad.
In Greene County
Also on Saturday, Greene County reported its first confirmed case.
Greene County General Hospital CEO Brenda Reetz announced that case in a briefing that remains viewable on the hospital’s Facebook page.
“Our local health department and the Indiana State Department of Health will be conducting the epidemiological survey locally to determine community exposure risk and take appropriate action,” Reetz said.
People worried about possible exposure to this patient need not contact the local health department, Reetz said. “There’s no need to call the health department and ask if you’ve been exposed. They will contact you if that is necessary,” she said in her daily briefing.
Statewide
Indiana health officials said Saturday that a fourth person died from the coronavirus as the state reported 47 new cases amid the pandemic, bringing Indiana’s total count to 126.
The state’s latest death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, was an adult from central Delaware County who was over 60 and had been hospitalized, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
Nearly half of the 47 new cases reported Saturday — 22 — were in Marion County, home to Indianapolis, which now has 46 cases. The growing number of cases come as the virus has spread to Indiana’s largest population centers.
Cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in 34 of Indiana’s 92 counties, with 833 test results reported to the State Department of Health by late Friday. All but one of Indiana’s 126 confirmed cases have been in adults.
The Health Department said 279 Indiana residents were tested for the coronavirus within the previous 24 hours.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Indiana has seen two people die in Marion County and one each in Delaware and Johnson counties.
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday delayed Indiana’s May 5 primary election until June 2. But he said he would need to see more signs of widespread spread of the virus before taking action such as the governors of California, Illinois and New York state in ordering nearly all residents to stay in their homes.
“The more people who practice social distancing, the less likely we get to the point to where we have to mandate sheltering in place,” Holcomb said.
More testing is coming for Indiana as Eli Lilly and Co. in Indianapolis was processing 200 tests on Friday and perhaps several hundred more over the weekend, Dr. Kris Box, the state’s health commissioner, said.
The governor has ordered all schools remain closed until at least May 1 and called on restaurants to stop in-person dining in favor of only drive-thru and carryout business.
For more information, including a list of frequently asked questions, visit www.in.gov/coronavirus and subscribe to receive updates.
