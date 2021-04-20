Vigo Government Center to get redesigned entrance

Vigo County's government center at First and Oak Streets will soon have a new north entrance.
Vigo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a $141,288 project with Garmong Construction Services to enclose the current north entrance in glass, making a single entranceway.
"We looked at this in November or December because we had COVID-19 funds to spend on protecting us, so this was one way to do that, having one point of entry and one person to guide people in what direction to go" to a county department, said Commissioner Brendan Kearns.
"At the time the auditor was comfortable for using those funds, so I hope that is still the case, if not we will figure it out," Kearns said.
Commissioner Chris Switzer said project will take four to five weeks to construct.
"It is for COVID precaution and [building] security," Switzer said after the meeting. "A centralized location and keeping the rest of the doors locked within the annex" will improve both health and security measures, he said.
"We will put some message boards out front to tell people where to go and we may have a button to buzz people in, to vent or answer questions. There are no [entrance] restrictions, but it's for safety," Switzer said.
Work includes removing the existing columns, cutting and removing the existing sidewalk and asphalt and installing new lighting. The enclosed space will be heated and cooled.
Currently, a county sheriff deputy sits at one set of doors at the north entrance to ensure the public entering the building are wearing masks, a COVID-19 requirement for the county facility.
"We would like to do the same with a new vestibule," Switzer said. "It will have two [powered door] entrances on the side with a glass frontage for people to come in and be greeted. And for the accessibility for [Americans with Disabilities Act] compliance, it also will make things a little easier because they are going to reconstruct the concrete to bring it up to code."
