Vigo County will receive $80,000 in state funding to help with the removal of Markle Mill Dam on Otter Creek.
With legally necessary paperwork still being completed, a projected start date now looks like late September or early October.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced the grant Wednesday. In total, IDNR is awarding about $1.14 million to 17 projects in 11 counties.
The grants are from IDNR’s Lake and River Enhancement, or LARE, program. The grants are funded through the LARE fee paid annually by boat owners when they register their watercraft.
This user-funded program benefits boaters all over the state, IDNR said in news release. The grants allow for the completion of projects that would be difficult for local organizations to fund on their own. Grants are awarded on a competitive basis, and local sponsors must pay at least 20% of the cost.
This round of grant-funded projects will benefit seven lakes and 11 rivers and streams, IDNR said. Many of the projects aim to improve water quality by reducing sediment and nutrient inputs. Improved water quality helps fish and wildlife populations and improves recreational opportunities, the state says.
Three dam removal projects are among this year’s grant recipients. IDNR’s partners in those efforts are Vigo County, the city of Fort Wayne, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Nature Conservancy.
IDNR says these projects will result in more than 1,030 miles of open streams and rivers, allowing for free passage of fish, aquatic organisms and recreational users.
The LARE projects — listed by body of water, county, project type, and grant award — can be found at lare.dnr.IN.gov.
To find the grants on the site, click on the Project Awards header and then select “LARE Biological and Engineering Projects Funding FY 2023-24.”
Earlier decision
After two well-attended meetings on the dam removal project, Vigo County commissioners approved it March 14.
Commissioners at the time said removal of the historic property was not something they foresaw or desired, but given the safety, environmental and cost concerns, the decision was nearly inevitable.
To rebuild the low-head dam as a step-down dam would cost as much as $5 million, Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard said at the time, “even though the dam serves no practical use now.”
The dam was originally built as a wood crib dam in 1817 to power a gristmill, but it was rebuilt using concrete in 1910. The dam is 215 feet long, 9 feet tall and 3 feet wide at the top. Foundation of the dam is estimated to be 8 feet wide.
The dam has been the site of a fatality. In June 2010, Tyler E. Jackson, 21, was swept over the Markle Mill Dam after entering the water just a few yards to the south. The creek was filled to bank level with fast-flowing water fed by recent heavy rains. It was the first drowning at the dam site since it became a county park in 1999.
Cost to remove the dam is estimated at more than $220,000. The county in March had about $110,000 in state funds and was seeking this additional grant from IDNR. It is to pay the remaining share as its local obligation.
Commissioner Chris Switzer on Wednesday said commissioners last week were in touch with their consultant on the project, and the county is currently awaiting memos of understanding with U.S. Fish & Wildlife and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
When those are complete, the Environmental Protection Agency is expected to release a permit within 30 days.
The county may be able to begin the dam removal by late September or early October, Switzer said.
He added the commissioners wish to be completely transparent about the project and will let the public know when it has a start date.
The county also likely will close Park Avenue on the day the project begins so people may observe and take photos, Switzer said.
Contact Mark Fitton at 812-231-4333 or mark.fitton@tribstar.com.
