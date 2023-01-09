A Vigo County family has been named the 2023 Indiana Farm Family of the Year from Beck's Hybrids and Indiana AgrNews.
Kurt and Jenny Hamilton farm corn and soybeans with their two sons, Tyler and Kody. The family has been involved with the Wabash Valley Fair Association for more than 20 years.
Jenny Hamilton serves as marketing and events manager for the fair association and served on the Vigo County Soil and Water Board for 10 years, serving as the first female chairwoman.
“When you surround yourself with good people who are smart and knowledgeable, you’re going to be successful,” Jenny Hamilton said in a statement. “We learn from each other, and we don’t take that for granted.”
The Hamilton’s started farming 15 years ago with 80 acres but have grown their farming operation to 4,000 acres today. The family has plans to continue to diversify and expand their family farm.
“This award recognizes the accomplishment of the Hamilton family in growing their farm from 80 acres to 4000 acres while serving their local community in meaningful ways during this time,” Scott Beck, president of Beck’s, said in a news release.
Beck’s and Indiana AgriNews recognized the family at the 2022 Indiana Farm Bureau Convention held on December 16 in Indianapolis.
“As agriculture changes, a common thread binds us together: family farms like Hamilton Family Farms are planting the seeds today for an even brighter tomorrow," said James Henry, executive editor of AgriNews.
For the past 25 years, Beck’s and Indiana AgriNews have been honoring one Indiana farm family for their work on the farm, service to their community, and the agricultural industry. The award is aimed at increasing awareness of the important contributions farm families make.
Nominations for the 2024 Indiana Farm Family will open in the summer of 2023.
