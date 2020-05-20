Vigo fair still up in the air

Whether the Vigo County Fair will go on as scheduled July 11 through July 18 remains a question.

What is clear: There will be no in-person 4-H participation this year.

The decision to have 4-H bow out of in-person participation was announced on Wednesday afternoon by Purdue Extension and Vigo County 4-H — first in an emailed letter to 4-H members, families and volunteers, and then in a news release.

"Due to the concerns for the safety and well-being of all participants, volunteers, and animals, Purdue Extension Vigo County Educators and Vigo County 4-H Council have decided to focus on a virtual fair opportunity and not continue with in-person 4-H Shows and Exhibits at the 2020 Vigo County Fair," Sara Haag, 4-H youth development extension educator, wrote in the news release.

Contacted by the Tribune-Star, Haag said Purdue Extension is "meeting with volunteers to discuss livestock auction and market options. Obviously there are many new obstacles for all 4-H programs to overcome throughout the country and we are working together to develop opportunities to meet each of our specific community needs."

Contributing to the difficult decision were "concerns over proper implementation and compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols at fair events and the uncertainty around the possibility of having to cancel our activities at the fair if Vigo County isn’t at the stage in the governor’s plan to hold large events yet," Haag said.

She said the groups took into account information and guidance from Purdue Extension, Vigo County Health Department, International Association of Fairs and Expositions, Safety Alliance, and the governor's Back on Track plan.

In the note to families, Haag and fellow Extension/4-H Youth Educator Tabby Flinn wrote, "While you may disagree with this decision, I urge you to understand that no staff member or volunteer prefers this outcome, but find it necessary in order to keep our members safe while following our local guidelines as well as Purdue's policies."

The note said the organization also had to consider financial ramifications.

"The financial uncertainty around fair planning and concerns of proper implementation and compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols at fair events also contributed to this difficult decision," the 4-H educators wrote.

Vigo County 4-H does plan to provide "virtual fair events to showcase our outstanding youth and their dedication in the most difficult of times. We will find unique ways to support and acknowledge our members while celebrating their accomplishments in and out of the show ring or project building."

4-H families will get more information on virtual exhibitions as those plans become finalized.

"We ask for your continued patience as details are put into place and help make this a positive experience for all involved," Haag wrote.

The fair itself

As to the fair itself, plans are still moving forward. However, whether it can stay on schedule depends on both where the state stands with its reopening plan and whether the fair's carnival provider — Drew Expositions out of Augusta, Georgia — can attend.

"We should have an answer on that [from Drew Expositions] in the next day or two," said Gary Gottardi, secretary of the Wabash Valley Fair Association Inc., which puts on the Vigo County Fair.

"We obviously want to have a fair. We think the community will want it," Gottardi said. "They did not have the Banks of the Wabash Festival this year, and a lot of other things have been canceled."

Still, Gottardi said, the fair ultimately will depend on Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's decision on when the Hoosier State will reach its "Stage 5" of reopening, which could return crowd numbers to those allowable before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On July 4, if we still do the necessary hygiene preventative measures with masking and all that, we will be fine — but that could change," Gottardi said. "It depends on how bad this virus gets between now and then. If it subsides, then we will be okay. But, if it gets worse, who knows what the governor will do?"

Also, Gottardi said the Vigo Fair Queen pageant likely will be moved to July.

"We are trying to move that to July 4 because then you would not have an attendance restriction. Last year we had 500 people there, so we are trying to get that changed to July 4 so we can have everyone there who wants to attend," Gottardi said.

"I just hope we have a fair," he said.

