Five county roads are slated for improvements in Vigo County from the 2019 Next Level Roads Community Crossings grant, said Vigo County Engineer Larry Robbins.
Vigo County’s grant is $959,337, matched with an equal amount from the county, to provide more than $1.91 million for road improvements.
For the county, all of the road improvements are to be road overlays, Robbins said. An overlay is different than resurfacing Robbins said “as there is no milling for an overlay. It is putting on 11/2 inch of new asphalt” on top of the existing roadways, he said.
Roads targeted for improvement are:
• Sandford Road from U.S. 150 to the state line including the town of Sandford;
• French Drive from Indiana 63 to Battlerow Place;
• Sullivan Place from Indiana 246 to Curry Drive;
• Dallas Road from Indiana 159 to Dearborn Street;
• Milner Avenue From Chamberlain Street to Main Street in Seelyville.
The Indiana Department of Transportation last week announced 229 Indiana communities and counties that will receive nearly $100 million dollars in state matching funds for local road projects as part of the 2019 Next Level Roads Community Crossings grants. The Indiana General Assembly created Community Crossings in 2016 to help governments improve roads and bridges.
