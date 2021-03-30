The Indiana Rail Road has petitioned to abandoned a rail spur through Riley, something a Vigo County Commissioner said could be converted into a future trail.
“The abandonment has to be approved by the [federal] Surface Transportation Board, which has regulatory authority over the railroad. We have petitioned to abandon the entire stretch of what we call the Riley spur,” said Peter Ray, vice president of engineering for the Indiana Rail Road.
The approximately 6-mile section, which once serviced the Chinook Coal Mine just past Riley, is no longer economically viable, Ray said. A federal decision on whether the rail will be abandoned could “take at least two months before we get any ruling back,” Ray said.
“We are interested in working with Vigo County and open to suggestions, but there is a lot of analysis that has to take place first internally on our side before we can engage in legitimate conversations with the county,” Ray said. “I have talked to the county engineer and expressed things with him on our willingness to work with the county and a couple of discussions with the town of Riley.”
Mike Morris, president of the Vigo County Board of Commissioners, said the county is interested in getting the railroad property. Morris said commissioners have responded to the railroad stating that the county wants the railroad property, once it is abandoned by the railroad.
“It could be a trail in the future from Riley to Idle Creek [subdivision],” Morris said. “They [Indiana Rail Road] filed for abandonment and we had 20 days to respond and we told them we would take it.”
Morris said future grants could enable the rail line to be developed into a trail.
