The Vigo County Council gave final approval Tuesday evening to salary ordinances for 2021 for county employees.
The biggest portion of the 2021 budget is salaries — accounting for about $25.8 million — as Vigo County has 748 employees, of which 581 are full-time, according to Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble.
Employees will receive a 3% salary increase in 2021, costing the county about $1.45 million, including about $690,000 for benefits such as the Public Employee Retirement Fund, plus $760,000 for longevity pay.
The 2021 budget includes two new E911 dispatch positions at $18.17 per hour, plus a new position of assistant 911 director at $52,386. It also amends the salary of the chief public defender to $156,125 to meet compensation schedules set by the state.
The 2021 salaries for elected officials include $162,522 for county sheriff; $56,540 for the county auditor, assessor, clerk, treasurer, recorder and surveyor.
The base salary for a coroner is $25,130, however, if a physician, will receive 1 /12 times of the base rate and, if a pathologist who performs autopsies without charge to the county, would receive 1 1/2 times that the rate of a physician.
Vigo Council members will receive $14,272 in 2021 and the Harrison Township Assessor will receive $51,157.
County commissioners will receive $60,579, while the county attorney was set at $83,351. The county engineer/highway director will earn $93,342.
Base pay for a deputy sheriff is $49,274; $50,774 for detective and for a sergeant; $51,774 for a first sergeant; $52,274 for detective/sergeant; $53,274 for a detective/first sergeant; $52,774 for lieutenant; $54,274 for detective/lieutenant; $54,774 for captain/jail commander; $59,274 for chief of operations.
Base pay for chief deputy sheriff is $67,090 and $49,274 for jail matron. There is additional longevity pay for merit deputies or jail matron of 1.25% the base rate starting in the second year of duty, with a maximum longevity pay of up to $12,319. Deputies also receive clothing allowance and other incentives.
In other issues, the council also approved $55,000 for the Sugar Creek Fire Protection District for remodeling of fire houses and $17,000 for the New Goshen Fire Protection District.
