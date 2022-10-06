The Vigo County Election Board will conduct an emergency meeting at 8:30 a.m. Sunday after concerns raised that the way the ballot as it appears on voting machine screens might favor one candidate over another in some races.
The meeting to discuss "ballot style" will take place at the Vigo County Courthouse.
During a public testing of election equipment Monday, election board President John Kesler, a Democratic appointee, raised a concern with the way some of the races were displayed on voting screens.
He identified two countywide races where the bottom of the screen displayed one of the candidates in a contested race, the Republican candidate, but the voter would need to scroll further to see the Democrat candidate in that same race.
Kesler had concerns that presentation could possibly create an advantage for the Republican candidate.
The races he pointed to were for Vigo County Commissioner District 1, with Republican Mark Clinkenbeard versus Democratic incumbent Brendan Kearns, as well as the Vigo County Prosecutor race, in which Republican incumbent Terry Modesitt faces Democrat Johnny Edward Vaughn.
Kearns, contacted Thursday, said, "I'm looking forward to hopefully resolving this issue. I hope it restores faith in our voters. I appreciate what (election board) members John Kesler and Brian Garcia are doing to ensure that we do have a proper and fair election."
The way it's set up now "gives my opponent an absolute unfair advantage," Kearns said.
He said he does find it "intriguing" that the meeting is being conducted at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, "with this being an urgent situation that was discovered on Monday (Oct. 3)."
Clinkenbeard said he planned to find out more about the ballot issue Friday.
"I don't want to comment until I actually go in and see it and hear the explanation for what's happened," Clinkenbeard said. "I don't feel I'm informed enough right now to make that comment."
LeAnna Moore, Vigo County chief deputy clerk, said the purpose of the meeting is to discuss whether the ballot should be recoded so that all names for specific races will appear on a single screen.
"It would be very, very expensive," she said. Recoding can be done in a timely manner, but it also has to be reproofed and a new public test must be done.
"And that will have to be done on Tuesday because early voting starts Wednesday. No matter what, it has to be done for voting to start on Wednesday," she said.
She didn't know how much the changes would cost, but there would be "quite a bit of overtime" costs for county workers and a consultant fee.
"It's going to be quite expensive for the county, but whatever the election board votes on is what we'll do," Moore said.
Moore also stated, "We'll do what we have to do to get the job done. We hold the integrity of the election to a very high standard for Vigo County. We'll continue to do that just like we always do, and we'll have a good election. It just means a lot more work for the clerk's office."
With the current setup, when only one candidate's name appears at the bottom of the screen, voters who continue to scroll will see both names.
During Monday's public test, Ryan Shillito, project manager for RBM Voting, pointed out the ballot could not be printed out until a voter reviewed their voting choices.
RBM Voting is an election firm that does project management services and voting equipment servicing. Vigo County uses the Unisyn OpenElect optical scan system for election tabulation and reporting.
Voting election board members are Democrat John Kesler and Republicans Brian Garcia and County Clerk Brad Newman.
Jerry Arnold is the election board Republican proxy, while Gretchen Anne Etling is the Democrat proxy.
