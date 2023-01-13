The Vigo County Election Board Friday approved a vote center plan for the May 2 Primary election.
The board approved 11 vote center locations.
“We always try to make sure, especially since the election is smaller, as it is a city election, we don’t have to have as many voting centers, but we want to give everyone the opportunity to go closest to wherever they are at,” said LeAnna Moore, chief deputy clerk.
“These voting centers that we have chosen are all centrally located and everyone should be able to vote within 10 minutes from wherever you are at,” Moore said.
The county is also conducting the elections for the towns of Seelyville and West Terre Haute, which is why the board has a vote center at the Seelyville Town Hall and at Vigo Schools Public Safety-Security site in West Terre Haute, Moore said.
“We are providing their election for them (for town boards). They signed an ordinance for us to do that,” Moore said.
Registered voters can cast a ballot at any vote center site for the election.
The Vigo County Annex and Haute City Center mall will be the only two vote centers open 28 days prior to the May 2 city primary election.
Those two centers, plus nine additional vote centers will be open on election day.
The vote centers are:
- Vigo Count Annex, at 147 Oak St.
- Haute City Center, 3401 S. U.S. 41
- The Meadows shopping center, 300 S. 25th St.
- IBEW Local No. 725, 5675 E. Hulman Drive
- National Guard Armory, 3614 Maple Avenue
- Vigo County Public Library, One Library Square
- Chances & Services for Youth Booker T. Washington Center, 1101 S. 13th St.
- American Legion Post No. 104, 2690 Ft. Harrison Road
- Indiana State University, 550 Chestnut St.
- Vigo County Public Safety Security, 501 E. Olive St., West Terre Haute
- Seelyvlle Town Hall, 2299 N. Main St., Seelyville
In other business, the board passed a resolution recognizing Carey LaBella as the court-ordered winning candidate for the District 1 seat on the Vigo County School Board.
A special judge ruled that Eric Graves, the top vote recipient in District 1, was disqualified as he did not meet residency requirements.
In the Primary election, voters have until noon Feb. 10 to challenge a candidate’s eligibility. Moore said it is the candidate’s responsibility to know the correct district in which they seek to run for office. A candidate can also be challenged in court.
“It is the candidate’s responsibility to know the laws and regulations” when seeking office, Moore said.
The board also approved disposing of 28 old voting machines.
