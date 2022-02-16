The Vigo County Election Board removed a candidate from the May 3 Primary Election ballot and retained another, after voting on challenges to candidates.
In addition to those two ballot actions, the board removed Donald E. Pruett, a Democrat candidate for Harrison Township Assessor. Pruett died Feb. 3.
Randy Gentry, chair of the Vigo County Republican Party, challenged the Republican candidacy of Jeff Bolen for Lost Creek Township Advisory Board. Gentry said under state law, a candidate must vote in two continuous party primaries to establish his or her party. Gentry said Bolen did not do that.
The Election Board unanimously voted to strike Bolen’s name from the ballot.
In a separate action, Hermanus Carson, a Democratic candidate for the Seventh Ward B precinct committeeman, challenged the candidacy of Chad L. Sappingfield, also a Democratic candidate for the post.
Carson was represented by Mike Esau, while Sappingfield was represented by Kal Ellis, a Terre Haute attorney.
Esau claimed Sappingfield did not reside at 1200 N. 13th St, while Ellis claimed Esau could not represent Carson.
Esau said Carson has health issues and he was asked to represent him.
Esau claimed Sappingfield does not live at the address listed and pointed to county property records.
Board President Kara Anderson said property tax records are not an indication of residency, as tax bills can be sent to any location. However, Sappingfield’s name is on the county property record for the 13th Street address as of Feb. 14, Anderson said.
Ellis said Sappingfield has been a registered voter at the 13th Street address since 1998.
The board unanimously voted to retain Sappingfield on the ballot.
Harassment allegations
In another matter, Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman said he received claims last week of intimidation and harassment and had passed the information onto the county prosecutor.
Newman said a complaint of “individuals intimidating and harassing their opponents, going door to door [and] asking questions that are completely out of line,” he said. “Two individuals so far that the investigation contains are Mike Esau and Todd Boland,” Newman said.
Anderson said the board takes the issue seriously, and if verified, “is something that cannot be tolerated.”
Ellis told the Election Board the issue involves two female victims.
The Tribune-Star asked Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt if the prosecutor’s office is investigating the issue.
“Since it is a pending investigation, I can only verify that a report has been submitted to our office concerning one alleged victim for review and or further investigation,” Modesitt said.
Esau declined comment after the meeting.
Boland said he did not intimidate nor harass his opponent, Jana Mischler, who lives near his home. Both are running for precinct committeeman for the 8th Ward E position.
Reached after the meeting, Mischler said she did not file a police report, but said someone else filed a report of intimidation.
“I don’t want any issue with this and I don’t want any part. I did not file a police report,” she said.
Mischler then ended a phone call, saying she had not realized she was speaking to a news reporter. The Tribune-Star writer identified himself in the telephone message left seeking her response and again when Mischler returned the call to the newspaper.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward. Reporter Lisa Trigg contributed to this report.
