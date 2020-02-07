The Vigo County Election Board on Friday approved 17 vote centers for use in the 2020 primary.
Election Board president Kara Anderson said the vote centers were chosen because of their popularity in the past and the ease with which peoples from all corners of the county can reach them.
The Vigo County Annex, Haute City Center (formerly called Honey Creek Mall) and IBEW Local Union No. 725 will serve as the county’s 28-day early voting centers.
The Annex will be open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning April 7, and ending May 4 at noon. It will be open two Saturdays, April 25 and May 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Both Haute City Center and IBEW will be open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning April 7 and ending May 4 at noon. Both will be open two Saturdays, April 25 and May 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will also be four additional early voting centers opened a week before the May 5 election.
The National Guard Armory on Maple Avenue, Operating Engineers, Vigo County Solid Waste Management, and West Side Community Church in West Terre Haute will open Tuesday, April 28, through Saturday, May 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Along with the early voting centers, 10 additional centers will open on election day, May 5, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., those centers include:
• Booker T. Community Center
• Memorial United Methodist Church
• American Legion Post 104
• Vigo County Public Library
• Maryland Community Church
• New Life Fellowship Church
• New Goshen Firehouse
• Boot City Opry
• VFW Post 972
• Indiana State University’s Hulman Memorial Student Union building
