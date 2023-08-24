The Vigo County Education Foundation awarded 150 mini-grants totaling more than $90,000 for classroom enrichment opportunities to Vigo County School Corp. teachers Wednesday.
Teachers throughout the school district request the grants, which are used to provide additional learning opportunities for children.
“All of these mini-grants are made for $750 or less, and it is amazing to see what great teachers are able to accomplish with that amount of money,” said Jane Nichols, Vigo County Education Foundation executive director.
She noted that 45% of the grants are for new projects.
“We are thrilled to have awarded so much money — $90,000 to all these creative projects that will inspire learning, spark a special interest in a student and provide hands-on learning opportunities,” Nichols said.
The funds go for projects in such areas as literacy, STEM, positive behavior incentives, physical fitness and music.
Grants at Fuqua Elementary will provide fourth- and fifth-graders with materials necessary for science fair projects. At Honey Creek Middle School, a grant will enable eighth graders to deepen their understanding of the Holocaust, and they will learn about the experiences of Eva Kor.
In “Strumming Up the Fun” at Sugar Creek Consolidated, fifth-graders will learn to play ukeleles.
“Every curriculum content area is being enhanced,” Nichols said.
The Vigo County Education Foundation is a private 501C(3) Foundation, established in 1984, with the mission of granting opportunities for enhanced learning.
Since 1984, the foundation has granted more than $3 million to schools and programs within the Vigo County School Corp.
“This is a testament to the generosity of businesses and individuals in our community and the belief in providing the best educational opportunities for our students,” Nichols said.
For more information, go to www.vigocountyeduca tionfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.