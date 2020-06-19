Vigo education foundation issues grants, reschedules banquet

The Vigo County Education Foundation announced it has distributed two emergency grants, created social media pages to honor teachers of the-year and set a new date for the Excellence in Education Banquet after postponing the special event from its traditional May date.
The Education Foundation donated $7,800 in emergency grants to the Vigo County School Corporation to support food distribution to students and to help equip school buses as WiFi hot spots for remote learning.
The VCEF board also allocated $2,800 to the Wi-Fi bus project that enabled three school buses to be positioned in rural locations in the county where Internet service is not available. Students were able to bring their smart phones or computers to the area near the school bus and obtain Internet service, said Jane Nichols, executive director.
Teachers who would have been honored at the Excellence in Education Banquet, normally coordinated by the Foundation each May, were featured individually on the Foundation's FaceBook page.
"We know how much this honor means to the teachers nominated by their colleagues and students," Nichols said in a news release. "Rather than wait until the fall when the teachers will be properly honored at the rescheduled banquet, we decided to announce their award now."
The banquet is rescheduled for September 17.
Regarding the food distribution donation, Nichols said, "The school corporation's food service employees, teachers and other volunteers have done an incredible job to fund and distribute more than 200,000 meals to students. The foundation's board " wanted to support those efforts and agreed to donate $5,000 above our annual grants budget to provide food for at-risk students while regular school operations are suspended."
Anyone wishing to support the Foundation’s mission of providing programs and projects that enhance and enrich public education can make a donation via the VCEF’s web site at vigocountyeducationfoundation.org or by sending a check to the Vigo County Education Foundation, P.O. Box 3703, Terre Haute, IN 47803.
