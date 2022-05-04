The Vigo County Education Foundation honored 32 outstanding educators at the 36th annual “Excellence in Education” banquet Wednesday in O’Shaughnessy Hall at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
As a result of nominations from students, parents, teachers, principals and other associates of the Vigo County School community, educators were honored from each of the schools. An educator from the Covered Bridge Special Education Center, a retired teacher and an administrator also received the award.
Bose McKinney & Evans, Indiana American Water, Kelly Education, Novelis, The Hometown Savings Bank and Union Health join the Education Foundation joined the Vigo County Education Foundation as presenting sponsors of the banquet and award ceremony honoring outstanding educators for their dedication and commitment to the students of the Vigo County School Corp.
Susan Dinkel from WTHI served as emcee at the event, which drew about 355 people.
Award recipients are:
Marie Callahan, administration; Diana Allen, curriculum liaison; Melissa Haley, Benjamin Franklin Elementary; Lindsay Wilhoyte, Booker T. Washington High School; Teresa Chagares, Davis Park Elementary; Kristy Fisher, Deming Early Learning Center; Marilyn Shaffer, DeVaney Elementary; Dana Bennett, Dixie Bee Elementary; Kelly Miller, Farrington Grove Elementary; Harmony Wilson, Fayette Elementary; Suzanne Whalen, Fuqua Elementary; Nathan Simpson, Honey Creek Middle School; Merri Kay Kelley, Hoosier Prairie Elementary; Kasey Chew, Lost Creek Elementary; Julie Sutliff, Meadows Elementary; Annie Bacon, Otter Creek Middle School; Hayley Jordan, Ouabache Elementary; Dianne Bogle, Riley Elementary; Susan Lewis, Rio Grande Elementary; Olivia Goulding, Sarah Scott Middle School; Cassandra Bahrt, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary; Michele Myers, Sugar Grove Elementary; Kristin Cole, Terre Haute North Vigo High; Danielle Miller, Terre Haute North Vigo High; Pat Killeen, Terre Haute South Vigo High; Katie Miller, Terre Haute South Vigo High; Stephanie Barnett, Terre Town Elementary; Jennifer Pfister, West Vigo Middle; Scott Rohrbach, West Vigo High; Jack Miller, Woodrow Wilson Middle; Helen Joseph, Vigo County Retired Teacher Association; and Stacey Scott, Covered Bridge Special Education.
